Students learned the right way to use social media

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We all spend way to much time on social media, that’s a fact, so why not make better use of that time? At MSU Texas they taught students and members of the community how to use social media the right way at their fourth annual Social Media Day.
“These students that are in college now don't know a life without social media, so it's only natural that they incorporate into all facets of their life, not just let’s see what my best friends are doing today,” associate professor and co-creator of Social Media Day Bradly Wilson said.
Today’s goal was showing people how to use social media through presentations from those who know it best and highlighting jobs college students may be looking at.
“It's interesting to get that social media aspect because social media is going to impact everything you do, whether its video or writing, so I think that’s really cool,” mass communications senior Tre Jones said.
“We look at businesses like what Frank and Joes is doing in town, I think they literally built their business through Facebook,” Wilson said.
Founder of Frank and Joes, Jessica Edwards shared her story today and encouraged people us using social media even more.
“If there was no social media I don’t know that we would have the same success that we have in Wichita Falls,” Edwards said.
It's allowed her company to connect with customers in a way business couldn’t have done before.
“I probably spend six to eight hours a day on social media just interacting with customers and getting our drinks out there and getting our promos out there,” Edwards said. “If you're not answering and you’re not engaging, then your customers aren't responding to you and as soon as they stop responding to us, our sales will go down, our business won’t be as successful.”
“If you can invest a little time in Facebook and a little time in Twitter and you can get into a better college or get a better job than its paid for itself,” Wilson said.
Presentations also focused on the dark side of social media. What we share, doesn’t go away and people should always think twice before posting.
