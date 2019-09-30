WFISD updated tax rate passes unanimously

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFISD pushed the time to the limit by moving the vote on the tax rate to it’s deadline date, Monday September 30.
At 1:00 p.m. the meeting got underway at the WFISD Career Education Center, quickly a 1.15$ school board tax rate was proposed on the agenda, that proposal passed unanimously.
This seems to have nullified the Tax Ratification Election previously held.
“It’s like the TRE never happened," was a written statement by WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt.
The WFISD budget will follow House Bill 3 guidelines of 0.97$ for the Maintenance & Operations rate and 0.18$ for the Interest & Sinking rate.
Wichita Falls taxpayers will see an decrease of 0.07$.
