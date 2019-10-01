Cold front knocks summer heat out of our forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A trough of low pressure is drawing the cold air south into the Rockies and western United States from Canada and a ridge of high pressure is preventing that cool air from moving south and east toward Texas. Tropical rains are riding the western edge of the ridge of high pressure, hence the rain over west Texas. The best rain chances will stay over west Texas. The ridge will eventually break down, allowing a cold front to move into the region by Thursday. We might see a more powerful cold front by Monday.