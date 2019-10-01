HPT Burburnett: Friendship Festival this weekend

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Jimmy Morris joined us today in studio to talk about the upcoming Friendship Festival in Burkburnett that is happening this weekend.
Mr. Morris is the New Event’s Director for the City of Burkburnett.
Friendship Festival this year is going to be held on October 5 in Friendship Park located at 700 Davey Dr in Burkburnett, TX.
From noon to 6:00 p.m. they will have vendors selling goodies, pony rides, jump houses, face painting and much more.
This event is free to attend.
For more information about the event you can always visit the Facebook event page.
If you would like to reserve a spot for a last minute vendor booth, you are urged to contact Margie at (940)-569-2263.
