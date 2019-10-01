Judge Fudge announces retirement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - 78th District Court Judge Barney Fudge has announced that he is retiring after 10 years on the bench.
Fudge was appointed to the position in 2009 to replace Judge Roy Sparkmen.
Fudge was a partner with Fudge and Elder, in Burkburnett, before be was appointed to the 78th district.
Since then Fudge was successfully re-elected each time his seat was up for a vote.
Fudge received his Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma.
Fudge had also previously served in the U.S. Air Force.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.