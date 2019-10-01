Ken Johnson judging at Christ Academy Chili Cookoff

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson will be going on location to be a judge in this year’s Christ Academy Student Council Chili Cookoff.
All the delicious chili tasting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. and will go on until after they have announced the winners around 8:30 p.m.
If you’re interested in being a chili taste tester, you can head to the registration desk and in the Christ Academy parking lot located at 5105 Stone Lake Dr.
It’s just $10 at the door.
