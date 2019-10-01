Meals on Wheels’ Weekend Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lisa Williams is here to talk about the Weekend Program provided by Meals on Wheels at The Kitchen.
The Kitchen serves the Wichita Falls area community by providing nutritional food delivery programs to those in need.
The Kitchen has been serving the Wichita Falls area for more than 50 years.
They call themselves The Kitchen because they provide the meals for four wonderful programs in the community: The Red Door, The Green Door, Meals on Wheels and Kid’s Café.
The Kitchen is located at 1000 Burnett St, at the Red Door Activity Center.
In 2017, The Kitchen received the Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau, in the Non-Profit Category.
Today, The Kitchen’s mission is to provide, “nutritious meals and complementary services,” to the citizens of Wichita Falls.
If you would like to learn more about their programs or contact them you can visit their website or email The Kitchen at: phughes@thekitchenwf.org
