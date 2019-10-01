TCCU goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Community Credit Union is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
They are showing their support for those affected by breast cancer by painting the "T" outside the Southwest Parkway branch pink for the occasion.
This will kick off a month of fundraising efforts by TCCU to benefit the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.
Both of the TCCU locations will have donation jars and materials to inform the public about breast cancer detection and prevention.
