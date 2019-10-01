TCCU goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month

TCCU goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month
TCCU volunteers painting the "T" pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month (Source: via Facebook)
By Katelyn Fox | October 1, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated October 1 at 3:03 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Texoma Community Credit Union is going pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

They are showing their support for those affected by breast cancer by painting the "T" outside the Southwest Parkway branch pink for the occasion.

TCCU volunteers painting the "T" pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month
TCCU volunteers painting the "T" pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month (Source: via Facebook)

This will kick off a month of fundraising efforts by TCCU to benefit the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.

Both of the TCCU locations will have donation jars and materials to inform the public about breast cancer detection and prevention.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.