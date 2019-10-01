WF Fire Department selling pink t-shirts for Breast Cancer Awareness

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and the Wichita Falls Fire Department is hosting their 10th annual Pink T-shirt sales.
T-shirts are being sold for $15 each.
You can buy a pink T-shirt at Fire Station 1 at 1005 Bluff St, Fire Station 8 at 2000 Southwest Pkwy or online by clicking here.
This year the Department has a goal of raising $16,000 to be split equally among the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen.
If you would like more information you can call Jon Bradley at (940)-224-5399.
