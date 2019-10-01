Wichita Falls community reacts to Congressman Thornberry’s announcement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls’ community leaders were surprised that Congressman Mac Thornberry announced today that he will not be seeking reelection in 2020.
But after 25 years in office, former mayor Glenn Barham can understand why the former Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee says it is time for a change.
“I understand why he’s doing it. I wish he wasn’t. I’m disappointed he is, but Mac is Mac and he’s certainly going to do what’s best for he and his family,” Barham said.
Having a congressman leave after a quarter of a century is not a new phenomenon, but it also means that voters will have to learn to trust someone new.
“This is the most conservative congressional district in the U.S. according to Cook’s Partisan Index. So, more than likely, it will be a republican – the primary will pick that. I don’t know that there’s a clear choice,” said Midwestern State University’s Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Steve Garrison.
Garrison also said there are possibly several reasons that led Thornberry's resignation besides the amount of time he has been there. “[For] Many members of the house, there's a lot of frustration with both the current senate and the previous senate not willing to take up a lot of the initiatives that have passed the house,” Garrison said.
Even as age plays a factor in congressional elections in other parts of the country there are a few other qualities that top the list for Wichita County voters.
Wichita County Republican Chairman Annette Barfield said, “I'm hoping the person who steps up is a conservative republican, believes in the first amendment, immigration reform, the rule of law, those kinds of issues.”
Congressman Thornberry will be visiting Wichita Falls Wednesday, October 2. Watch News Channel 6 that day to hear from him.
