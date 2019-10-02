Cold fronts stalls over Texoma Thursday, some enjoy fall temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re still confident a cold front will push into Texoma tomorrow. You’ve noticed that our forecast high for tomorrow is quite a bit warmer than it was in yesterday’s seven day. The problem is that it looks like the cold front is going to stop right here in Texoma. The result will be a swing of over 20 degrees from north to south tomorrow afternoon.
The front, now over Kansas, will drift slowly south and into Texoma by early afternoon Thursday. The front will stall near the Red River creating a big difference in temperatures, from near 70 at Childress and Altus, versus low 90s for Graham and Jacksboro. We’ll probably have to wait for a stronger cold front early next week that will give us all cooler, fall-like weather.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.