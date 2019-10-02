Congressman Thornberry in WF today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Congressman Mac Thornberry is in Wichita Falls today.
At 1:30 p.m. Congressman Thornberry will be at The Forum on Speedway Avenue to talk about his decision to not seek re-election.
He is visiting just two days after making the announcement that he will not seek re-election for 2020.
When making a stop in Amarillo yesterday he told our affiliate that he stepped down simply because he had already served longer than he anticipated.
He will stay in office until January of 2021 when the incumbent will be sworn in.
Congressman Thornberry served in the U.S. House of Representives for 25 years.
Thornberry has a busy road ahead of him and hopes to be productive.
One of the measures he wants to complete before he leaves office is the defense bill.
We are expected to talk with Congressman Thornberry later today and will have more tonight on News Channel 6 at 6:00 p.m.
