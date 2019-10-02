Deadline for voter registration approaching quickly

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s less than a week left to make sure you’re registered to vote.
October 7 is the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming constitutional amendment election in November.
In Texas all voters must register at least 30 days before the election date, November 5, 2019.
If you aren’t sure if you are registered, need to register or want to know where your voting locations are you can visit the Texas Coalition for State Parks’ website on their elections page or the VoteTexas website.
