GOTW Preview: Eagles and Mustangs confident heading into week 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our game of the week is a big district matchup.
It’s City View Mustangs hosting the Holliday Eagles and district 5-3A Division 2 two is getting started fast with this one.
The Holliday Eagles are coming off their bye week after starting 3-1 this season.
Since losing to Iowa Park in overtime in week one, the Eagles defense has been stellar giving up an average of just nine points a game.
After this week off, the Eagles say they are rested and ready to go.
“It gives you a week to heal up," Holliday head coach Frank Johnson said. "It gives you a week to work on some extra stuff, I call it fundamental time. You get out here and you try to fix the things you messed up the first few weeks of the season.”
“It’s been helpful because we have a lot of people injured and banged up," Holliday senior WR/DL Tucker Strealy said. "So it’s given us a lot of rest time to heal our legs and go 100% every down.”
On the other side, the City View Mustangs are 1-0 in the district following their 48-0 over S&S Consolidated.
For City View, their offense has been the key scoring at least 35 points in every game this year and 46 or more in every win.
The Mustangs say they have some momentum after their first district win.
“We got off on the right foot," City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. "Coming off a loss we were wondering how the kids were going to react and practice and the kids came out and played hard and played well at S&S.”
“This year we took the seniors knowledge last year and tried to come back and work more upon that and become a better unit on the line," City View senior center/LB Bobby Copeland said. "This is (our) senior year, we all want to show out.”
The Blitz on 6 Game of the Week kicks off at 7:30 at City View’s Veterans Field.
