Hometown Pride Tour: Friendship Festival is happening this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tonight's stop on the hometown pride tour is at Friendship Park in Burkburnett, where this weekend friendship festival will be taking place.
It kicks off Friday night with a 5K glow run starting at the amphitheater. Registration is at 7 and the run starts at 8. You can also do it ahead of time online here. Saturday’s events will be from noon until 6pm. The coordinator of it all tells us they’ll have over 60 vendors, even adding one this morning.
“It’s going to be all around the pond, is going to be all of the regular vendors, and then across the street at our new playground area, that’s where we'll have all the bounce houses, there'll be pony rides, there’s going to be face painting,” coordinator Jimmy Morris said.
The parking lot and community center will also have a car show going on, featuring tons of classic cars and even a classic Wichita Falls fire truck.
Now in its nineteenth year, Morris says they to it to give back to the community of Burkburnett.
If you’re a vendor and you want to be a part of the festival you still have time to book a spot, you need to call Jimmy Morris at 940-569-2263.
