Mad Hatter Tea Party this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas - 3 of the Tea Part characters joined Jake in studio today to talk about an opportunity to have tea with the Mad Hatter at The Kell House Gardens.
The program will be offered on Saturday, October 5.
The 10:00 a.m. time slot has ‘Sold Out’, but they conferred with the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and the March Hare, and they have agreed to host a second round of tea at 11:30 a.m. on the same day. Make your reservations before they sell out.
Wear your wildest clothes and join in for the fun of an interactive show and tea party as the ACTors Creating Together performs the Tea Party scene from the classic book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll.
This event is geared toward children aged 4 to 7, the Mad Hatter Tea Party will be held in the beautiful Kell House Gardens located at 900 Bluff St.
The program is free for all, however space is limited so reservations are required.
Parents are required to attend with their children.
If you are planning to attend, please call (940) 723-2712 to make your reservation.
You can also e-mail KellHouse1909@yahoo.com or visit the event Facebook page.
If you would like more information about this event or Kell House Museum and Gardens you can visit their website or Facebook page.
