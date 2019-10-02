8th graders attend Youth Career Expo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions held their 5th Youth Career Expo at Region 9 on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The expo was held to show 8th graders different kinds of job and career opportunities that are out there and what kind of education they might need for occupations they are interested in.
Culinary arts, cosmetology, law enforcement and athletics were available and they also helped with whatever else the students might have wanted to know about.
Jill Brown, Workforce Solutions interim executive director, said that they have been doing this for 5 years now and the reason they love doing this event is because they feel as if it is never too early to begin thinking about what career field kids want to go in.
“Yes, our overall goal is to show the youth of and our workers and job seekers of tomorrow what the world of work is about and what they can hope to achieve in any kind of occupation," Brown said. "They get a chance to take four or five different sessions in four or five very different occupations. So they might have counted on doing one occupation, this may change their mind and get them something they really have a passion for.”
Steve Hilton, MSU professor of art, said “Well I think it’s important to help kids at least they get a few ideas about what they can do so that their mind is open to more than just oh I want to get a degree in business or I wanna do x, y, or z. So just to give students a chance, young people a chance to see all the options that are out there.”
Hilton also spoke about why he was so passionate about this event.
“If one kid, one kid finds the arts as a possible career choice then we have done our job," said Hilton.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.