Thornberry addresses retirement, more in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After announcing his retirement from office in 2021, the first question from many to Representative Mac Thornberry is why.
He said it’s a combination of his age and terms that he can spend. He’s been able to get a lot accomplished in 25 years of service, and won’t be able to serve on the armed services committee as chairman or a ranking member.
“So taking those factors together and maybe the chance to do something different," Thornberry said. "I never expected it to go this long but this seemed like a good decision point to do something else and have someone else represent the district.”
He’s stepping down at the same time as five other Texan Republicans in the house. While the house is currently under democrat control he believes most, if not all, of those seats will be refilled by Texas Republicans and control could swap after the 2020 election.
“I think the democrats are overreaching on impeachment, I think they are looking at a presidential nominee that will scare the country, especially if it’s Elizabeth Warren," Thornberry said. "There is a very good chance republicans would win back a majority in the house.”
Thornberry said there’s a lot of “noise” in Washington right now, especially with the impeachment discussions.
While who will replace him is nowhere near decided yet, he hopes they stick to reaching their goals while in office than trying to join the noise.
“People go into politics for different reasons, some people go to, with all due respect, see their face on television," he said. "We need somebody who follows that sign that Reagan had on his desk, ’there’s no limit to what you can accomplish if you don’t worry about who gets the credit.’ That’s what people should look for in a representative in my opinion.”
What he wanted to stress the most though, was his appreciation of support from everyone in the 13th district.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.