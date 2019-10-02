Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and Wichita Falls Police Department host National Night Out

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Wichita falls police Department each hosted their annual National Night Out on Tuesday night.
The Sheriff’s Office held theirs at Kamay VFD.
Getting to explore armored vehicles is not something kids get to do every day.
While most kids might just see a game warden patrol boat as a sort of a jungle gym or an Air Evac helicopter as just something they want to ride in, during National Night Out they are also learning such equipment is used during emergencies.
National Night Out is a night where law enforcement and first responders bring out all their vehicles, gear, and sit down to eat with the people they have set out to serve.
It is also a time when they get to talk to each other as well Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner said, “Wichita County has ‘X’ number of deputies, so many times we're dependent on the Texas DPS, the game wardens, and vice versa. Many times, when they're out and need assistance we're there for them.”
People are given the chance to talk with law enforcement and first responders about issues their neighborhoods face, and they get the opportunity to get to know the people that have made an oath to protect them.
Wichita Falls resident Alyssa Minuto said, “This is so cool. “I’ve never seen so much community come together. It’s so neat to be educated on what’s going on out there and have the kids see all the different trucks, helicopters, and other fun stuff.”
At this year’s event, the Sheriff’s Office, DPS, TxDOT, the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Wichita County Emergency Management Office, and Air Evac all showed up to the Kamay VFD for this year’s Sheriff’s Office National Night Out.
Wichita Falls Police Department held their National Night Out event at Kiwanis Park.
It was a valuable experience for some residents to meet with officers and get to know them a little bit better.
WFPD Public Information Officer Jeff Hughes said of the night, “…The main thing is to get together with other folks in your community and share the common goal that crime is not tolerated in your neighborhoods.”
