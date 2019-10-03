Art and Soul Festival brings an end to Art Walk season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jeanette Charos joined Jake in studio on Tuesday to talk about the upcoming Art and Soul Festival that is part of the finale to the 2019 After Hours Art Walk season.
Art and Soul Festival combines the magic of music with the allure of art.
The festival is hosted by Downtown Wichita Falls Development and will feature live music, food vendors, artists and artisans.
It’s all happening in Downtown Wichita Falls from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market located at 713 Ohio Ave.
Browse locally owned boutiques and antique shops along Indiana Avenue, try new culinary creations from area food vendors, explore different forms of art, but most of all, relax and let the music carry your worries away.
The festival benefits Downtown Wichita Falls Development, a non-profit, whose mission is to improve downtown, attract new businesses and residents and grow the economic base of the community.
If you would like to reserve a vendor spot for the last hurrah of an Art Walk you can submit a form, here.
If you would like more information on the event you can always visit their Facebook event page or the Downtown Development website.
