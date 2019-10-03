Breaking: one dead in apparent industrial accident

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - According to WF police, an industrial accident called in on Wednesday night, Oct. 2 has claimed the life of an employee at the Wichita Auto Salvage.
Police are investigating the accident as an unintended death.
A WFPD Sgt. on the scene said the employee appeared to be working on a trailer from underneath when the load shifted and it fell off the jack causing fatal injuries.
No foul play is suspected.
The name of the employee has not been released at this time.
