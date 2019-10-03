Cold front takes the edge off the summer heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Our five day outlook shows the impact of two cold fronts. The first arrives today, the second comes Saturday evening. The second one brings the type of weather we think about in October with cool morning and pleasant afternoons. It is drastically cooler over northern Oklahoma and Kansas where temperatures are in the low 50s with cloudy skies. That much cooler air will remain to our north.
In the temperature tracker, we see temperatures in the 80s in Graham and 60s for places like Altus by late morning. By early afternoon mid and upper 80s across north Texas, 70s for southwest Oklahoma. We could see some showers in Texoma this afternoon as the front digs in. Friday will be cooler with highs near 80. Even more comfortable weather comes early next week when highs will be in the 70s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
