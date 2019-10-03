Hometown Pride Tour: Duck Derby fundraiser for Madilyn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On tonight's stop of the Hometown Pride Tour in Burkburnett, we take a look at the celebrity duck derby happening at Friendship Festival on Saturday.
Madilyn Bullard is four years old and goes to Cunningham Elementary and she has trouble hearing, pretty soon will be getting a cochlear implant.
“It's what we call our speech banana, it's where our frequencies of hearing fall, this will elevate hers into an area to where she will be able to hear sound much better and will be able to improve her vocal speech,” deaf education teacher Deanna Draper said.
To help Madilyn’s family pay for it all, the Yellow Rose Sertoma Club of Burkburnett stepped up and will hold a fundraiser this weekend for her.
“We are going to hold a celebrity duck derby, we're racing everything from Donald Trump to Jesus,” Sertoma member Verna Honeycutt said.
The race is Saturday at Friendship Fest in Burkburnett. Supporters each paid for the rubber ducks in the race and the proceeds from that go to Madilyn’s family. Each duck represents a charity chosen by the person who bought the duck. The first duck across the finish line wins $1,000 for it's nonprofit.
“And almost half of the people that bought ducks donated the money back to Madelyn of they win and it’s just a way to help the community and to help her get what she needs so that she can be successful,” Honeycutt said.
The best part about helping kids like Madilyn the two women say, is being there when they get to hear for the first time.
“I mean I just cried, just that look of wonder on their face that they, when they hear it clearly for the first time,” Honeycutt said.
“We're a big family so… I want to support my babies and my babies’ families,” Draper said.
The duck derby isn’t the only event supporting Madilyn this weekend:
- In Archer City Saturday, there is a co-ed softball tournament at the Archer City Softball Complex with the proceeds going to her family. Contact Tyler Green at (940)-632-9696 for more info.
- Also in Archer City Saturday at 3:00, there is a cornhole tournament at Burkett Park with the proceeds going to her family. Contact Tyler Green at (940)-632-9696 or Vince Casillas at (940)-867-8300 for more info.
- In Graham, there will be a event October 11th at the Young County BACK arena 120 Craig St. Pre entries will be taken by text message October 10th from 6-8pm at (940)-733-0082.
