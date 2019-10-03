I.D.E.A. WF announces award winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The winners of the I.D.E.A. WF awards are the Wichita Valley Pet Cremation, Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery and Endunamoo Strength & Conditioning. The ceremony was held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the Dillard College of Business Administration.
The winners were separated into three different categories: “Startup→GO," “Expansion→GROW" and the “Judges’ Choice.”
According to the I.D.E.A. WF website, The “Startup→GO” category is for startups or small ventures that have earned less than $50,000 total revenue in the preceding 2 years, the “Expansion→GROW" is for companies with more than $50,000 but less than $250,000 in revenue in the preceding 2 years and the “Judges’ Choice” winner is awarded at the discretion of the judges.
The “Startup→GO" and “Expansion→GROW" winners will both receive $12,000 cash, $5,000 of professional accounting services, $4,000 of television advertising, $4,000 of professional marketing services, $3,500 of professional legal services, $2,000 of professional HR consulting services and $1,000 of professional IT consulting services.
The “Judges’ Choice” winner will receive $6,000 cash, $3,500 of professional accounting services, $2,000 of television advertising, $2,000 of professional marketing services, $1,500 of professional legal services, $1,000 of professional HR consulting services and $500 of professional IT consulting services.
All three I.D.E.A. WF winners will also have the free of charge opportunity to present to the Texoma Angels investor group.
Their keynote speaker this year was Mr. Michael Browing, the founder and CEO of Urban Air Adventure Parks.
In 2011, Mr. Browning Founded Urban Air Adventure Parks where he holds the title of CEO. Urban Air has become a premier full-service active family entertainment company that offers safe and affordable fun for all ages.
Urban Air has over 270 locations employing over 23,000 young adults and serving 48 million guests annually. Urban Air is set to open 74 new locations by the beginning of 2020 with another 70 starts which will open during the 2020 fiscal year.
For more information you can always visit the I.D.E.A. WF website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.