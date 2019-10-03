I.D.E.A. WF announces award winners

According to the I.D.E.A. WF website, The “Startup→GO” category is for startups or small ventures that have earned less than $50,000 total revenue in the preceding 2 years, the “Expansion→GROW" is for companies with more than $50,000 but less than $250,000 in revenue in the preceding 2 years and the “Judges’ Choice” winner is awarded at the discretion of the judges.