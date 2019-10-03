Name of industrial accident victim released

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - WFPD have released the name of the man killed in an industrial accident Wednesday night, Oct. 3.
Officers have identified the victim as Wayne Troyer, 56, from Oklahoma.
WFPD said Troyer stopped at Wichita Auto Salvage when his trailer broke down. Investigators said it looked like Troyer had been working on the trailer from underneath when the load shifted and fell off the jack causing the fatality.
Officers were at the scene last night taking pictures and had the area blocked off. Foul play is not suspected.
