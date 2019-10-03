Oklahoma Food Truck Championship this weekend in Chickasha

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Josh Woods joined Sarah in studio today to talk about the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, which is happening in Chickasha.
This is the second year they are hosting this event.
They have a variety of food trucks to choose from including:
- Chef Ray’s Street Eats
- Metro Minis OKC
- The Fried Taco
- Creek Bottom Burgers
- Filipino Fusion
- Contrabandz Ice Cream Lab
- MOB Grill
- Whole Latte Pie
- Rockin Rotolo Food Truck
- MacTastic The Food Truck
- Candy Food Truck
- The Healthy Hippo / Benedict Street Marketplace
- JJ’s Burgers & Dawgs
- Werner’s Brats
- Pops Pockets
- Dos Gringos Cabana
- Boss’n Hogs BBQ
- Smacks Food Shack
- Smokin’ Joe’s On-The-Go
- I Don’t Know & I Don’t Care Food Truck
- Pizza Round-Up
This event is free to attend.
The first place winner of the competition will receive $5,000.
The second place winner will receive $2,500.
Everything kicks off at 10:00 a.m. at the Rock Island Train Depot in Chickasha, Oklahoma.
For more information you can check out the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship Facebook page.
