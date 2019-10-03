P.E.T.S. Howl-O-Growl Fur-Raiser event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Lisa Pettijohn and And Michael Tipton joined Jake in studio to talk about the upcoming Halloween themed fundraiser for P.E.T.S.
P.E.T.S. is offering up a night of non-stop Halloween fun for the adults.
It all gets underway at 7:00 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum on October 19.
This will be their final fundraiser for the new clinic building.
They will have some incredible costumes, DJ Marcus will be spinning amazing mixes, fun cocktails, beer & Hor d’oeuvres, cornhole, a costume contest and, wait for it, an adult bounce house.
They will also have a live auction, a photo booth and a wine and liquor grab.
Tickets are $35 per person with an option to buy a Wristband that will get you unlimited game play and a free entry into the Costume Contest for $55.
This all goes to benefiting local dogs, cats, and their loving owners with the new updated facilities and better programs P.E.T.S. will be able to offer from them.
For more you can check out the event Facebook page.
