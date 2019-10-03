Stolen catalytic converters recovered by police in Young County

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Police officers in Young County have arrested someone who was in possession of stolen catalytic converters, according to Travis Babcock, Sheriff of Young County.
Sheriff Babcock would like residents from the Young County area to contact the Young Co. Sheriffs Office at 940-549-1555 or 315 N Cliff Dr Graham, TX 76450 if your catalytic converter has disappeared off of your vehicle.
According to police, the catalytic converters were in the suspect’s vehicle when officers found them.
