Technology making training easier at SAFB

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For those going in the air or staying closer to the ground, airmen at Sheppard are using virtual reality to make training easier and better.
“It allows them to get used to a maneuver and go out and practice it once rather than get the demonstration of the maneuver in the air and practice it multiple times before they really understand what they do,” said Lt. Col. Michael Schmidt, director of strategic initiatives.
For pilots, they have the chance to man a plane before taking real one up in the air.
Electrical systems apprentices can make sure they’re fit for the job in the first place.
David Harris, electrical systems NCOIC, said “We want to evaluate them for a fear of heights prior to starting the course to see if they have any indicators before they go through 53 days of training and we find out they have a fear of heights."
From there they can choose to change their training or receive help conquering their fear.
This adds a whole new step to training for pilots, letting them get in the planes and in the air faster.
“In the past what we had to do was get the person to sit down, get the student to sit down, and think about what it is they’re doing," Schmidt said. “Go into their study area and look at a poster, a piece of paper look at a book and imagine what it would be like in the air. Imagine the steps they would do in order and ask them to go through the steps in their own mind.”
It’s like a basketball player reading a playbook and running it through in their mind. The virtual reality is like a personal gym they can use to learn the play before working with their team and coach and improve the little things.
1st Lt. Charles Boynton said “It’s not just practicing the play, it’s about practicing how I’m going to throw those three points, how does my hand feel, how I’m gonna angle it because you have every little meticulous detail you have to pay attention to."
All this technology will be on display at the Open House and Air Show on October 26 and 27.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.