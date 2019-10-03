Tractor Pull event to benefit local Fire Departments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Randy Elliott joined Jake in studio today to talk to about a Tractor Pull event.
This weekend there will be a Tractor Pull event co-hosted by the Wichita County Mounted Patrol and the local Fire Departments, which the money from the event will go towards.
The event is this Friday and Saturday, that’s October 4 and 5, starting at 6:00 p.m. at The Mounted Patrol Arena located at 2504 FM-369.
Advance tickets are $8, which can be purchased at Cavender’s on Lawrence Road.
Tickets are $10 at the gate.
This is actually part of The Texas Truck and Tractor-Pullers Association (TTTPA).
The Association was organized and sanctioned in 2007 by 20 founding members with the goal of reviving hotrod truck and tractor-pulling in the state of Texas.
They are a non-profit organization, TTTPA aims to provide safe, fun, family oriented entertainment.
Fans can expect to see an array of unique pulling classes ranging from 2500+ horsepower blown alcohol two wheel drive trucks to small block powered hot rod tractors.
Other classes include the heavy weight Hot Farm “smoker” tractors, high revving Pro Stock 4X4 trucks, 500 cubic inch Economy modified tractors, 1500 HP blown alcohol Pro Modified tractors, and some of the baddest Super Street Diesel 4X4 trucks in the country.
For more information about this event you can also check out the Facebook event page.
