Vehicle accident in Montague County leaves one dead

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - A vehicle accident in Montague County on US 82 between Nocona and St. Jo left one Denton resident dead on Wednesday, Oct. 2 around 11:30 a.m.
Texas DPS reports that the accident claimed the life of Steven Anderson, 50, who passed away from injuries sustained in the crash after he was air lifted to Medical City Denton.
The other driver, Cheryl Johnson of St. Jo, was transported to the Nocona hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Texas DPS reports that Anderson and Johnson were traveling the same direction on US 82. Anderson was parked on the right shoulder when Johnson drove onto the improved shoulder and struck his vehicle from behind. Anderson’s vehicle came to a rest in the right ditch while Johnson’s vehicle came to a rest in the roadway and then caught fire and completely burned. Johnson was able to exit the vehicle in time.
