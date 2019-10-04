Art and Soul finale pairs with last Artwalk of the season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday, October 3 was the send-off of the last Art and Soul Festival ever and the last After Hours Artwalk of the 2019 season.
Hundreds of vendors flocked to the streets of Downtown Wichita Falls and the Farmer’s Market to say a last goodbye to the Art and Soul Festival, which ended on it’s fifth year.
Jana Schmader with Downtown Development said that although Art and Soul is leaving us, Artwalk has made a huge impact and businesses are interacting with the art community in town now.
“I love watching downtown businesses," said Schmader. “The more businesses come in, the more they’re stretching themselves to be a part of Artwalk so they’re welcoming musicians, they’re having galleries inside their places. They’re just partnering with the arts community so I really love to watch that collaboration as the event grows.”
Catherine Forrester, creator of Sweet Pea Beauty by Cat, said that since the first Artwalk in 2017 she has seen the community expand and become very inclusive of all types of art and expression. Catherine makes hand-made all-natural beauty products and said that although she’s been in the community for a long time, this last Artwalk of 2019 was the first time she has participated in being a vendor.
“My first Artwalk I think was in 2017 and it was maybe 9 or 10 artists and after that it has grown exponentially and that’s been a beautiful, beautiful thing to watch and the progress how its grown," said Forrester from her set-up inside Iron Horse Pub.
