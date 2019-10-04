Dallas Sidekicks impressed with Flyers opening season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Falls Town Flyers are preparing for a big soccer match.
The Flyers will host the Dallas Sidekicks in just over three weeks.
Today we had the opportunity to talk with the coaches for the Flyers and Sidekicks and the common theme was growing the sport of indoor soccer.
“We realized that this is a big soccer community, "Dallas Sidekicks head coach Simon Bozas said. "Outside of the fact that two of our, now one, but two of our players played at Midwestern, this is a soccer town and we’ve been recruiting from here. So the fact that they actually had a match taking place at this beautiful arena, we thought this is something we want to take a look into.”
“I think it speaks volumes when you’ve got an established team, established organization," Falls Town Flyers head coach Robert “Swanny” Swann said. "Kind of being overwhelmed with our response here locally in Wichita Falls.”
The exhibition match in Wichita Falls will take place Sunday, October 27th.
