Dexter Learning is impacting our community one project at a time

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Dexter Learning Center’s Art and Nature Club was told to come up with a few ideas of projects that the students could do to help improve the community. The kids came up with a mural on the First Wichita Building and eventually, a garden.
Today the kids were scraping and preparing the wall to be painted.
“So we charge our students with making a positive impact on the community and there’s an Art and Nature Club and this was the project they decided to take on and we think that’s really incredible because learning shouldn’t just take place in the classroom, it should take place in the community and the things you do in the classroom should positively affect the community.” said Michael Oyala with Dexter Learning Center.
Oyala said that the kids are expecting to complete the mural in 4 to 6 weeks and by then they should be getting to work on planting the garden.
“We were thinking of something to do for the Art and Nature Club and we thought it would be a good idea to paint a mural and plant some flowers," said Taylor, a student at Dexter Learning Center.
Heaven, also a student at Dexter Learning Center, said she likes the close community at Dexter. She said it’s more hands-on and you can work at your own pace. One of her favorite parts of Dexter Learning Center is that there are no bullies in such a close-knit environment.
