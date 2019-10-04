Falls Clinic hold seminar on treating neuropathy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Neuropathy is a chronic illness that affects millions of people in the United States.
Neuropathy is when there has been damage to the nerves that often times leads to stabbing pain or numbness. People with diabetes are especially at risk of having it.
Many times, people are given prescription medicine for the pain, but as Chiropractic Specialist Dr. David Cartwright said there are other ways to treat it.
He sees patients with neuropathy every day in his office at Falls Clinic. Most are between the ages of 40 and 60.
He says many times they want to get off their pain medication.
At a seminar Thursday night, he said in order to treat it, the key is to restore blood supply, nerve supply, and oxygen.
“We do combination of neurological techniques that I have that I’ve been trained on called Trigenics that help stimulate the nerves and get the muscles firing properly. There are also some other metabolic things to do with supplements to help improve blood flow, detoxify the body and reduce inflammation. We combine that together and it can help reverse it.”
Dr. Cartwright also said reversing neuropathy is possible if it is diagnosed and treated early enough.
Ways to prevent it include eating health, avoiding smoking, and avoiding taking excessive medications.
