Friday will be our coolest day in months

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Checking the five-day temperature outlook, this afternoon will be our coolest in a few months. The last time we saw a high of 80 degrees in Wichita falls was the 10th of June. So, genuine fall weather is here. It’s going to be nice for high school football games with temperatures in the 70s and partly cloudy skies. Stray showers are possible this evening but rain chances aren’t good.