GOTW Preview: Opposing styles ready for big district matchup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are one day away from week six of the high school football season and with district play comes big games and the game between City View and Holliday is huge.
Last year, The Eagles batted with Gunter for the district title.
And while Gunter is still good, the City View Mustangs are trying to make a run at a title as well and they can take their first step with a win over Holliday.
But because we have such contrasting styles of offense, both teams say they are leaning on one non-district game to help them prepare.
“That’s the reason we scheduled Jacksboro on there,” City View head coach Rudy Hawkins said. “For this reason, it’s going to help us. It helped us with personnel decision making and things like that. They’re similar but different as well.”
“Jacksboro really has the same play type," City View senior WR/DB Darion Harbuck said. "The Wing-T play type they run a lot. They really don’t have much passing and that gets our minds ready and our bodies ready for what comes from Holliday.”
“I honestly thought our game against Windthorst was a great game because it helped us get ready for a tall receiver and that guy can run as well," Holliday head coach Frank Johnson said.
“They pass a lot and it helped us be able to read the keys and stuff," Holliday senior RB/LB Tristin Boyd said.
“Our defensive line, we have to be able to control the front," Holliday senior WR/DL Tucker Strealy said. "On both sides of the ball we have to control both sides and we just have to play fast.”
Emily Bjorklund will be live at City View ahead of our game of the week and will have complete coverage for us on the Blitz on 6.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 Friday night.
