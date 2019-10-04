James Frank to seek reelection

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A hat in the ring for one race but not for another when it comes to State Representative James Frank.
The District 69 Republican has announced that he will run again for his seat in the state legislature.
Frank said friends and supporters encouraged him to run for Congressman Thornberry’s soon to be open seat in the U.S. House but he decided he can serve Texoma better by continuing in his role as a state lawmaker.
Frank has served Wichita Falls for the last seven years in Austin.
According to the Texas House of Representatives website, Frank is “currently in his fourth term in the Texas House of Representatives” and he “serves as Chairman of the Human Services Committee as well as a member of the Public Health Committee.”
Frank is a longtime resident of Wichita Falls, where he owns two manufacturing companies: Sharp Iron Group and Transland.
