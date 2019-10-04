Leadership Wichita Falls class donates new refrigerator

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This year’s Leadership Wichita Falls class delivered a brand new refrigerator to the Children’s Aid Society of West Texas on Thursday, Oct. 3.
They were able to buy the fridge with the money raised from the corn hole tournament that was sponsored by News Channel Six last month and they were no doubt excited about the big donation.
“We are truly blessed today," said Sheila Catron, executive director, Children’s Aid Society of West Texas, said. "Leadership Wichita Falls chose us to be a benefactor of one of their fundraisers and we had a 10-year-old refrigerator, almost 11-year-old refrigerator that was going out on us with no warranty and no ability to replace it with parts and repairs. It’s amazing. We’re truly blessed, blessed and grateful are the words we need to use today.”
Leadership Wichita Falls also gave the society gift cards for Christmas presents and cash for new shoes to give to their kids.
