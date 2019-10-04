MSU partners with USGS for new Water Science Center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas and the United States Geological Survey are teaming up to bring an Oklahoma-Texas Water Science Center to campus.
It will be one of nine locations in the lone star state that focuses on studying the quantity and quality of available water resources. College administrators feel Wichita Falls is the perfect place for this study.
Dr. Marcy Brown Marsden, Dean of McCoy College of Science, Mathematics & Engineering said “They are looking at water quality. They are looking at water issues for the future. As we know Wichita Falls has been really concerned about its water and since the drought every time that we have the opportunity to be proactive about water it helps us all out.”
The partnership will benefit MSU Texas students who will be able to learn new techniques professionals in the water field currently use.
Marsden said “It’s nice that they are able to retain their local office and be in touch with the local water issues but also have a facility where they can do some of the data analysis as well as have potential resources in terms of our faculty and students.”
