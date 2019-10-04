Mustangs looking to bounce back after bad loss

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Midwestern State football team is ready to put Angelo State behind them.
After not playing well on the road this past Saturday, the Mustangs are right back at it preparing for Eastern New Mexico, but head coach Bill Maskill says he likes the way his team is bouncing back so far.
“Our attitude has been good, our fight’s been good, our determination has been good and we’ve had two good practices," coach Maskill said.
Maskill said he will see what his team is made of when they take the field against Eastern New Mexico this Saturday.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.