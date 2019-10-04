80th meeting for Henrietta and Nocona

HENRIETTA, Texas (TNN) - The Nocona Indians travel the 27 miles down U.S. Route 82 to Henrietta to take on the Bearcats for the 80th time in school history.
And this is a good rivalry.
In the past ten meetings, Henrietta has gone 8-2, but last year was an instant classic.
The Bearcats pulled it out in triple overtime, 33-27, and both head coaches say this matchup is just a special one.
“I don’t know very many times it’s over a touchdown apart," Henrietta head coach Byron West said. "It’s always a pretty good game. The kids know each other, they play ball together in the summer and all those things.
"This game is a big game.”
“They’ve played since I’m sure the schools have existed," Nocona head coach Rick Weaver said ahead of his first matchup against Henrietta. "So any time you’ve got that type of long rivalry, two towns that know each other so well, it makes for a special night. You get bragging rights for the year.
"This one has playoff implications on the line.”
And it really does because last season, Henrietta’s win helped them edge Nocona for the three seed in the district.
But this year, with the resurgence of City View, there are five teams vying for four playoff spots, so a win here can make a huge difference.
Kick-off is set for 7:30 and we will have complete coverage on the Blitz on 6.
