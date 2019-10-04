2020 Wildfire Academy Registration Open

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The 2020 Red River Valley WildFire Academy opened registration this week. The ten-day academy will prepare and certify fire responders to handle fires all over the U.S.
The 2020 Red River Academy, now in its seventh year and is hosted by the Wichita Falls Fire Department and the Burkburnett Fire Department. It is open to the public but geared towards firefighters and incident management team members.
" We just go where they need help. Last year we went to California twice. So we are prepared to go anywhere we need to," said Assistant Chief Donald Hughes.
This training helps to prepare and certify firefighter and fire responders from all over Texas. After taking the course, they will be eligible to help out with fires all over the U.S.
" It’s just good training for our guys here, and it gives us an opportunity for our guys that are going to be in our academy the wildfire training they need. It lets our guys on our strike team improve on their skills and move up the ladder from engine boss, to strike team, to task force leader. They can move up here. Close to home, and we don’t have to send them off anywhere," said Chief Hughes.
Wichita Falls fire officials said they would be sending more than a dozen from their own training academy because of the many benefits. The reduced travel time, classes being offered at one time, and meeting another firefighter, they may potentially work beside.
“A lot of what we do around here we run a lot of wildland fires or grass fires, and we go to a lot of mutual aids locally, and a lot of the agency are helping each other. So what really good with some of these classes is the common terminology and the common objective and tactics that come out of it,” said Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett.
New this year are four classes, especially for the Incident Management Team class.
“The incident management team are teams that come in come in during all hazardous incidents floodS hurricanes, tornados gas, ice storms, and shutdown gas start running the incident,” said Fire Burchett.
Registration is open from now until January 17th, and the academy begins January 24th at Camp Perkins.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.