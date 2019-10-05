Benefit bike ride held for Sandan Foster

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friends and members of the community rode their motorcycles together to raise money for the family of the late Sandan Foster.
Terrie Cribbs, co-organizer and rider, said “A fuel hauler, a friend of ours, was killed in a truck accident in Windthorst and we’re trying to raise some money to help his family: his wife and little baby.”
Event organizers charged $25 for one person and $40 for a couple to attend the ride.
“Everybody likes to get together and ride their bikes," Cribbs said.
Cribbs said everyone enjoys hanging out and having fun and that all of the proceeds from the event will go to Foster’s family.
“We pray for our fuel haulers everyday," Cribbs said. "My husband is a fuel hauler. It’s a tragic accident and we want to help as much as we can.”
The bike ride started and ended at P2 The Duece with riders driving for about 80 miles.
Foster lost his life in a tragic tanker explosion on Tuesday, September 24 and he left behind a wife and child.
