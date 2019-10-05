Chickasha hosts 2nd annual Oklahoma Food Truck Championship

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In Chickasha Oklahoma, master chefs and hometown cooks battled it out in their second annual Food Truck Championship. Over 20 trucks from across the state competed for best truck and other awards.
“So it’s going to be a tight race this year, the food trucks have really brought their a-game we’ve had a lot of different flavors, a lot of different fun and the taste has been out of this world,” championship judge Elizabeth Allen said.
“Just the festival itself its really grown, it’s going to bring some people to Chickasha and we’ve got some good things happening here,” attendee Jim Hopkins said.
In the afternoon a panel of four judges announced the winners:
- First place - Contrabandz Ice cream Lab
- Second place - I don’t know I don’t care (really that’s their name)
- Third place - Metro Mini’s
- Fan favorite- Pizza Roundup
- Judges choice - Werner’s Brats
