Friendship Festival in Burkburnett celebrates 19th year

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Around the lake in Friendship Park, over 60 vendors were set for members of the Burkburnett community to enjoy the city’s Friendship Festival.
Officials said its a way to give back to residents that continually support them.
“It gives the city a chance to come out. It’s our way of thanking the community for supporting us,” said event coordinator Jim Morris.
This year that growth has translated in to a bigger festival with the addition of the new Permian Park. This extension includes more activities for kids as a way to create more engaging ventures within city limits.
“Everybody I talked to seemed really excited about doing something here in town instead of having to go out of town,” added Morris.
“It’s amazing to me. I’ve always tried to work in the community and to see a community come together,” said Verna Honeycutt of the Yellow Rose Seratoma.
And with next year being the twentieth annual...
“It’s growing and I’m hoping next year it gets even bigger,”
