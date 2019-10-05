HPT: Friendship Festival kicks off with Glow Run 5K

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) -The Friendship Festival in Burkburnett kicked off with the BOOMTOWN 5K glow run on Friday, Oct. 4.
Crowds came out to the community center and friendship park for the sixth annual event put on by the chamber of commerce.
Wendy Seale, Vice President, Burkburnett Chamber of Commerce, said “Friendship festival, yes the friendship festival absolutely is a fun time, you know we don’t have Friday night football going on tonight so it is a great opportunity for the community to come out and just get us kicked off for the friendship festival and all that is going on tomorrow.”
Runners could either participate in the entire 5K or just a single mile.
People didn’t come out for just the fun run. They came out to support their community, dressed up and had a colorful time.
Activities at friendship park continues Saturday, Oct. 5. It all kicks off at Noon with over 60 vendors, lots of food and even a car show. There’s going to be fun for everyone and the event is free.
