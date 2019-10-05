Lake Wichita Boardwalk gets green light for construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The project to build a new boardwalk on lake Wichita has made their biggest step forward in its six and a half year history.
Thanks to countless donors and approval from the city of Wichita falls, the projects secured their funding and a contractor, they can now move forward on making one of their dreams a reality.
The lake Wichita Falls boardwalk has the green light to begin and while bids came in a little over budget, the city of Wichita Falls stepped in to help. “The 4B board granted us $186,000 so that we can go ahead and get the contract rewarded,” Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee member David Coleman said.
But even though they got the 4B funds they are trying to make that gap in funding smaller.
“Hopefully we can reduce the amount of money we need to take from the 4B board, optimally we would reduce it to zero but that’s not very likely we will probably need to use some of it,” Coleman said.
Supporter of lake Wichita Steve Garner believes the boardwalk will show people the potential the lake has.
“What other things can we enjoy with our kids and our grandkids, what else can we come out here and do that doesn’t cost us an arm and a leg, we can come out and enjoy this boardwalk for zero, for nothing,” Garner said.
He also credits the city of Wichita Falls whose supported the project from the very beginning, for making it all possible.
“The personnel have been wonderful, the time that they’ve given, the man hours they’ve used for this project, they want to see this happen just as much as everyone involved in it do,” Garner said.
The lake is ten minutes from basically anywhere in Wichita Falls and soon enough, we’ll see years of planning become a reality. “One way or the other the boardwalk will be built behind me here,” Coleman said.
The boardwalk is set to be completed in June and once people see the potential lake Wichita has. David Coleman hopes people will support future projects the revitalization committee is already planning, like an improved boat ramp and veterans memorial park.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.