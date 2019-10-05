Lawton Police Department investigating a shooting at an east side residence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Officials with the Lawton Police Department are investigating a shooting at a home in east Lawton near Trenton and Gore Blvd.
Emergency responders were sent to the home during the early afternoon hours of Saturday. When they arrived they found the scene.
Our crews say there were at least a dozen officers along with the Lawton Fire Department and a large area had been blocked off with crime scene tape. The Crime Scene Unit is also on the scene. Large white sheets have also been constructed in front of a home.
Neighbors told us they heard multiple bangs earlier this afternoon.
We are still waiting for more details about the incident.
You can count on us to keep you updated as information is released.
