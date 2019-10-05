State Service Officers want veterans to be knowledgeable about benefits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - State Service Officers were available to speak with veterans on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the VFW David Gibbs Post 8878 and the importance of available information was the main topic.
Katina Cryer, State Service Officer of Waco Regional Office, was one of two officers available. The officers cover the northern part of Texas in reference to claims with Veteran Affairs disability benefits.
Cryer said “There’s so much information out there that the veterans do not know. We have a plethora of information from anything to education to employment as well as claims benefits. It’s so much information to support the veterans and they need to have it.”
According to Cryer, veterans often have issues with the VA system when it comes to dealing with claims or healthcare and veterans often don’t know that they are eligible for benefits.
“A lot of veterans kinda get out of the military and they’re not aware of what’s available to them," said Cryer. “The most common thing that I see is that they do not know that they are actually eligible for tons of benefits from housing and grants to VA home loans.”
Cryer said veterans are also eligible for education and employment programs and even disability benefits.
